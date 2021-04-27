IBM Retirement Fund Sells 714 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.98. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.