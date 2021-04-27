IBM Retirement Fund Sells 83 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,652.06.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,470.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,466.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,397.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

