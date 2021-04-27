IBM Retirement Fund Sells 838 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

