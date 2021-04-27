IBM Retirement Fund Sells 854 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.49. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,695,366 shares of company stock valued at $830,862,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

