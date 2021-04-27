IBM Retirement Fund Sells 882 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 324.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 99,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,577.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.