IBM Retirement Fund Sells 923 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of SPG opened at $120.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

