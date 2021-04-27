IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 70.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 43.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in IQVIA by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 30,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $233.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 256.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

