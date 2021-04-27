ICE ROCK MINING One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,770.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $369,632.36 and approximately $26,770.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 90.1% against the US dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

