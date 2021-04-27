ICF International (ICFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.35-4.65 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.56 million. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.