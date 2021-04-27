ichi.farm Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00277339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.50 or 0.01054018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027057 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00710965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,418.41 or 1.02263897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

