ICHI Market Cap Reaches $32.61 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $32.61 million and approximately $78,129.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $11.88 or 0.00021725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00275471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.93 or 0.01045508 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00704686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,639.27 or 0.99882776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.