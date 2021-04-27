Ichor (ICHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Ichor to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ichor stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

