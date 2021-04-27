Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ICHR. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

ICHR opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 105,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

