ICICI Bank Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 8,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,442% compared to the typical volume of 519 call options.

Shares of ICICI Bank stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,511,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,486,000 after buying an additional 13,181,917 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,251,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,795,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676,838 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,230,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,235 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,863,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,837 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.