iDealCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, iDealCash has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. iDealCash has a market cap of $795,946.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iDealCash Coin Profile

DEAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

iDealCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

