Ideaology 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00067093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.29 or 0.00786483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.39 or 0.07985998 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

