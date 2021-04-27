IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

IEX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 291,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $228.06.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

