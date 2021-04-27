IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.630 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.13.
IDEX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 291,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 12 month low of $141.86 and a 12 month high of $228.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61.
In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.