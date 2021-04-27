IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.050-6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.630 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.13.

IDEX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.19. The stock had a trading volume of 291,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 12 month low of $141.86 and a 12 month high of $228.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

