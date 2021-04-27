IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 7.39-7.71 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $7.39-7.71 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $558.42 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $263.95 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.