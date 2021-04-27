IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $558.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $263.95 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.15 and a 200 day moving average of $483.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

