IDT (NYSE:IDT) & Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Critical Review

IDT (NYSE:IDT) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 2.32% 42.95% 6.77% Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDT and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Vonage has a consensus price target of $14.39, indicating a potential upside of 3.07%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than IDT.

Volatility & Risk

IDT has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDT and Vonage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.35 billion 0.45 $21.43 million N/A N/A Vonage $1.19 billion 2.92 -$19.48 million $0.19 73.47

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDT beats Vonage on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name. The net2phone segment provides Unified Communications as a Service, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

