IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%.

IES stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. 49,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.31. IES has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

