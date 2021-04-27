IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $829.10

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.10 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 953.50 ($12.46). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 938 ($12.26), with a volume of 759,776 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 843.33 ($11.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 890.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 829.10.

In other news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,960 ($40,449.44).

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

