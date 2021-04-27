Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Cap of $230,829.14

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $230,829.14 and $457.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,314.11 or 1.00121281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00042126 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00135698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001832 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,673 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

