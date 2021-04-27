IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $56,078.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.40 or 0.08006028 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

