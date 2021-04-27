Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $230.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

