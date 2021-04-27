Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.55. The stock had a trading volume of 893,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,155. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.93.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Read More: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.