Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.55. The stock had a trading volume of 893,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,155. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.95.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

