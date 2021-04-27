Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.15 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $61.71 or 0.00112238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $36.15 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00276949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01047030 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00719175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,825.44 or 0.99718902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

