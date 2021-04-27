Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 40,000 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after buying an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

