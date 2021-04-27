Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 8,300 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

