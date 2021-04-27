Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 16,000 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

