Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,818,000 after buying an additional 934,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $70,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.