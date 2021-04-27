Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

