Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 530,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in UGI by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in UGI by 17.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

