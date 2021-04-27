Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.