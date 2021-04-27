Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $4.19 Million in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.12% of EPR Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EPR opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

