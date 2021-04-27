Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

