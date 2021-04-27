Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after buying an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,368,744. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $418.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.05, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.27 and its 200-day moving average is $368.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

