Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.13% of The Macerich at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after buying an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $20,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 1,342,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 764,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAC opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

