Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

