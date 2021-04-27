Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 115,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.