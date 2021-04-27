Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

STOR opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.