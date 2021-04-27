Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

