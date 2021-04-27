Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

