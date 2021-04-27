IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMIAY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$36.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. IMI has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

