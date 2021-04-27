IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMIAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.