IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during trading on Tuesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

