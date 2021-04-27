IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

