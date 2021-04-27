IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$36.90 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

