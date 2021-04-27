IMI’s (IMIAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY stock remained flat at $$36.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.